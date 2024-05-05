South Africa

German arrested at Joburg airport for 'smuggling women lured via dating site'

05 May 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle two women from Madagascar to Europe, via OR Tambo airport. Stock photo.
A man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle two women from Madagascar to Europe, via OR Tambo airport. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A German man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for allegedly attempting to traffic two women via South Africa to Croatia, the Airports Company SA said at the weekend.

The 56-year-old appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Friday on charges of trafficking in people and fraud. He was remanded pending a bail application

He was arrested by a joint police team led by the West Rand Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, working with Interpol, Crime Intelligence and Gauteng's provincial border policing unit.

Acsa said he was intercepted while trying to board a flight to Croatia with two Madagascan women, aged 32 and 29.

The women were allegedly recruited through a dating site and lured with a promise of employment.

They were found in possession of fraudulent Italian passports.

“Acsa would like to congratulate the various law enforcement agencies involved in making the arrests. The apprehension was made possible because of the increased co-operation between law enforcement agencies and the security team at Acsa,” the company's group executive of enterprise security, Mzwandile Petros, said. “Acsa takes a zero-tolerance approach to any criminal activity at its airports. Human traffickers will be arrested and will face the full might of the law.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Broken homes, broken hearts, broken children

Child trafficking cases reported to the National Hotline for Human Trafficking have roughly doubled recently, highlighting the horror stalking our ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Trafficking for cyberfraud an increasingly globalised crime: Interpol

Ugandan nationals taken to Dubai then Thailand and Myanmar, where they were confined under armed guard and taught to defraud banks, are among the ...
News
4 months ago

Nature makes premature reveal of King Shaka statue

After two years, the wind has lost patience and torn away most of the material shrouding the statue ahead of its long-delayed formal unveiling.
News
12 hours ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Flying into turbulence over absent receipts

Always get a receipt when you pay for something. Always
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency landing in Johannesburg

FlySafair on Sunday confirmed that one of its flights -  FA212 from Johannesburg to Cape Town - was required to return to Johannesburg after its ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  2. AfriForum's charges against manager for sewage spillage into Vaal river ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  4. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  5. Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...