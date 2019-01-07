Sci-Tech

Have you seen the ring around the sun?

07 January 2019 - 14:02 By TimesLIVE
Image: Silk Damoyi via Twitter
Image: Silk Damoyi via Twitter

While several provinces, including Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State and North West are experiencing cloudy conditions on Monday, residents of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have reported something rather peculiar in their clear blue skies.

The SA Weather Service has sent out a message explaining what the ring seen around the sun is believed to be.

"This phenomena is called a halo, which is produced by the refraction of light by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere," the weather service said.

