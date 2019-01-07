Have you seen the ring around the sun?
07 January 2019 - 14:02
While several provinces, including Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State and North West are experiencing cloudy conditions on Monday, residents of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have reported something rather peculiar in their clear blue skies.
The SA Weather Service has sent out a message explaining what the ring seen around the sun is believed to be.
"This phenomena is called a halo, which is produced by the refraction of light by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere," the weather service said.