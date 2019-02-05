Sci-Tech

Flamingo chicks get what they need ... and more

05 February 2019 - 08:00 By Bobby Jordan
A lesser flamingo chick is fed at the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds facility in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

An avalanche of egg donations to feed hundreds of orphan flamingo chicks has prompted welfare officials to appeal to the public to stop donating food due to an oversupply.

The outpouring of pink flamingo love has also prompted officials to turn away public volunteers at a Cape Town rehabilitation centre, after more than 2,000 chicks were rescued last week from the Kamfers Dam outside Kimberley.

