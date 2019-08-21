Sci-Tech

Remarkable timelapse of Cape Town’s biggest dam shows stunning recovery

21 August 2019 - 09:56 By Anthony Molyneaux

Cape Town’s largest water supply, Theewaterskloof Dam, was 72% full on August 19 2019. At the same time two years ago, it was at 25% capacity.

TimesLIVE visited Theewaterskloof Dam on August 20 2019 to assess Cape Town’s largest supply of water. After heavy rains and lowered water consumption over the past year, the dam is currently at 72% capacity.

Comparatively, in August 2017 the dam was only 25% full.

Across the board, all Western Cape dams are currently 81% full, the highest they have been in the past four years at this time of year.

This time-lapse video shows the remarkable recovery the Theewaterskloof Dam made between March 2018 to August 2019.

