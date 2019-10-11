Sci-Tech

Here are the new 'emojus' that celebrate diversity

11 October 2019 - 12:10 By timeslive
OjuChat has over 4,800 unique 'emojus'.
OjuChat has over 4,800 unique 'emojus'.
Image: Oju Holdings

Gone are the days when smartphone users complained about not feeling represented in the digital space: a culturally diverse messaging application is bringing in new emoticons called "emojus" to Android users.

The new emoticons found in Oju Holdings' OjuChat application celebrate different cultures and races.

"It is our ability to celebrate our differences, along with our own need to empower people to express themselves freely through the use of visual content that aligns to their own individuality, which has driven the creation of the platform.

"As global citizens, our diversity is our strength and we believe that inclusion is the key to unlocking that strength, especially in an increasingly digital world.

"All people experience emotion and we all smile in the same language - OjuChat will be the platform that connects us through our diversity," the company said.

It revealed that OjuChat has more than 4,800 unique "emojus" (including a sticker section) with additions being added dynamically.

"Anything the market says it wants to consume can be created and made available. The app is in a constant state of evolution and the team is currently working on adding voice and introducing an iOS version," the company said.

MORE:

WATCH | Paralysed man walks again thanks to mind-reading robot device

A French man paralysed in a night club accident can walk again thanks to a brain-controlled exoskeleton in what scientists said was a breakthrough ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

This SA-designed zero-energy house excelled in African solar design competition

A zero-energy house designed and built by students at Cape Town and Stellenbosch universities has won acclaim in Africa’s first solar design ...
News
1 week ago

Twitter closes thousands of fake news accounts worldwide

Twitter said on Friday it shut down thousands of accounts worldwide for spreading misinformation, including some artificially amplifying pro-Saudi ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  5. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X