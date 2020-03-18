Sci-Tech

New free service puts live news channels on computer desktops

How to keep a small news window running in the corner of your desktop

18 March 2020 - 15:56
New development means free live picture-in-picture news on your desktop.
Image: Supplied/DStv/Getty Images

24-hour news channels are a key source of information on the pandemic both in SA and globally, but it’s not always possible or practical to keep a TV running. DStv Now for web browsers has a solution in the form of picture-in-picture to keep a small news window running in the corner of a computer desktop.

This technology isn’t new, but there has been an important change to the DStv Now free service. Six news channels have now been added to this service, meaning everyone can keep a news window running on their computer while they work, no DStv subscription needed.

The following news channels have been added to DStv Now’s free service:

BBC World
CNN
eNCA
SABC News
Newzroom Afrika
Euronews Now

In addition to these news channels, this free service also has the following channels available to watch: Channel O, PBS (for the kids), SuperSport Play, and TBN. It also has episodes of some of SA’s best-loved soapies also available free, including Igazi, The River, Isibaya, Binnelanders, Suidooster and Die Ware Naarheid

How to sign up for DStv Now’s free news service

  1. Go to now.dstv.com and click on 'Sign Up'. 
  2. Fill in your details and click 'Create An Account'. 
  3. In the next step, you’ll be prompted to provide your ID, smartcard or customer number. If you’re not subscribed to DStv, scroll to the bottom and choose Skip. 
  4. Name your profile and set your profile pic, and start watching. 
  5. If you’re planning on watching DStv on your phone or tablet, download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS

To activate the picture-in-picture function it’s as simple as picking a channel to watch and then hitting the button in the bottom right of the browser screen.

Image: Supplied/DStv

This article was paid for by DStv Now.

