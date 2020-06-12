LISTEN | Drones may be the future of food and product delivery

Since the beginning of the lockdown, many people have quickly had to come up with innovative ideas to keep their businesses afloat.

Goitseone Diale, a pilot and flight operations consultant, said the coronavirus pandemic has hit in the aviation industry hard, and the future of aviation and other businesses lies in the recent introduction of drones for food and product delivery.

“The use of drones for product and food delivery really transforms efficiency and the human workforce,” said Diale.

