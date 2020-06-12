LISTEN | Drones may be the future of food and product delivery
Since the beginning of the lockdown, many people have quickly had to come up with innovative ideas to keep their businesses afloat.
Goitseone Diale, a pilot and flight operations consultant, said the coronavirus pandemic has hit in the aviation industry hard, and the future of aviation and other businesses lies in the recent introduction of drones for food and product delivery.
“The use of drones for product and food delivery really transforms efficiency and the human workforce,” said Diale.
LISTEN TO WHY GOITSEONE DIALE ADVOCATES DRONES FOR PRODUCT AND FOOD DELIVERIES:
With a new smart drone system recently approved for flight in South Africa, the pandemic has paved the way for this smart and innovative technology to introduce commercialised deliveries for long distances which will essentially curb the spread of the coronavirus by limiting human interaction.
“Drones are becoming an efficient and easy way to transport goods and services” Diale said.