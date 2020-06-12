Sci-Tech

LISTEN | Drones may be the future of food and product delivery

12 June 2020 - 11:36 By Modiegi Mashamaite
Pilot Goitseone Diale says drones will breathe new life into the aviation industry.
Pilot Goitseone Diale says drones will breathe new life into the aviation industry.
Image: Supplied

Since the beginning of the lockdown, many people have quickly had to come up with innovative ideas to keep their businesses afloat. 

Goitseone Diale, a pilot and flight operations consultant, said the coronavirus pandemic has hit in the aviation industry hard, and the future of aviation and other businesses lies in the recent introduction of drones for food and product delivery. 

“The use of drones for product and food delivery really transforms efficiency and the human workforce,” said Diale.

LISTEN TO WHY GOITSEONE DIALE ADVOCATES DRONES FOR PRODUCT AND FOOD DELIVERIES:

With a new smart drone system recently approved for flight in South Africa, the pandemic has paved the way for this smart and innovative technology to introduce commercialised deliveries for long distances which will essentially curb the spread of the coronavirus by limiting human interaction. 

“Drones are becoming an efficient and easy way to transport goods and services” Diale said.

Ghana turns to drones to enable faster coronavirus testing

Ghana is using delivery drones from U.S.-based startup Zipline to enable it to test people more quickly outside major cities for the novel ...
News
1 month ago

Mbalula urges aviators to comply with lockdown regulations

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged aviators, particularly pilots and drone owners, to comply with the regulations and directions of the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Judgment reserved: the battle of wills in court over tobacco ban South Africa
  2. Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive ... South Africa
  3. Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld South Africa
  4. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ghost hospital: patients abandoned South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...

Related articles

  1. Uber plans to use drones for food delivery, unveils new autonomous car news
  2. Drone deliveries cleared for take-off in Australia Sci-Tech
X