Facebook services restored for thousands of users after outage

09 April 2021 - 07:29 By Reuters
More than 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on WhatsApp were reported on outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Image: JOHANNA GERON/Reuters

Facebook Inc said services on its platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp had been fully restored after thousands of users reported connectivity issues for more than an hour on Thursday.

“A configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

