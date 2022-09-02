×

Sci-Tech

WATCH | Russian cosmonauts step out of the International Space Station for spacewalk

02 September 2022 - 15:57 By Reuters

Russian cosmonauts Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev exit the ISS to continue outfitting the European robotic arm on the station's Nauka laboratory.

