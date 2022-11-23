Sci-Tech

European Space Agency to receive €16.9bn from members, says ESA Director General

23 November 2022 - 18:34 By Reuters
The European Space Agency had asked its 22 member-nations to come up with €18.5 billion to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25, up from €14.5 billion in the previous period.
Image: Bloomberg/File Photo

The European Space agency will receive €16.9 billion ($17.56 billion) from its 22 member-nations, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Thursday.

"Almost €17 billion will go to the European Space Agency today, and of that 17 billion, France will contribute 3.2 billion," French minister Bruno Le Maire also said.

Reuters

