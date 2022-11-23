The European Space agency will receive €16.9 billion ($17.56 billion) from its 22 member-nations, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Thursday.
"Almost €17 billion will go to the European Space Agency today, and of that 17 billion, France will contribute 3.2 billion," French minister Bruno Le Maire also said.
The European Space Agency had asked its 22 member-nations to come up with €18.5 billion to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion in the previous period.
Reuters
European Space Agency to receive €16.9bn from members, says ESA Director General
Image: Bloomberg/File Photo
The European Space agency will receive €16.9 billion ($17.56 billion) from its 22 member-nations, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Thursday.
"Almost €17 billion will go to the European Space Agency today, and of that 17 billion, France will contribute 3.2 billion," French minister Bruno Le Maire also said.
The European Space Agency had asked its 22 member-nations to come up with €18.5 billion to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion in the previous period.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos