Who let the dog out? Elon Musk confirms Twitter logo change
'Just buy Twitter ... and change the bird to a doge'
“As promised,” said businessman and Twitter owner Elon Musk as he confirmed the change in the application’s logo from a bird to a Shiba Inu dog graphic.
This week, millions of Twitter users were in awe when they logged into the popular app to find the golden dog as the main logo instead of the blue bird.
As many people questioned the change, Musk posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and a Twitter user who had asked Musk to buy the platform and change the logo to a “doge”.
“Just buy Twitter ... and change the bird to a doge,” Twitter user WSBChairman said.
Musk responded to the post by laughing, saying: “That would be sick.”
On Monday he shared the conversation after the change and wrote: “As promised.”
The main logo change is the latest of developments that Musk has made since he bought Twitter last year.
According to the Dogecoin Foundation, the dog coin logo “doge” is a cryptocurrency created by software engineers in the US back in 2014.
The founders said they created the logo as a “joke” in 2014 when there was speculation about cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
“Dogecoin Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation established to provide dogecoin trademark defence to prevent abuse and fraud.”
How is Musk involved in the cryptocurrency foundation?
While Musk might be posting lighthearted massages on his social platform, he has been reported to be in a multibillion-dollar legal debacle with dogecoin investors, who are suing him for $258bn (R4.62-trillion) on a racketeering charge.
According to a report by Reuters, Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency dogecoin. This as Musk had in the past posted public statements on Twitter in support of the cryptocurrency.
Twitter posts by Musk such as “dogecoin rulz” were reported to be the root of fraud claims by the investors.
The case is ongoing, Reuters this week quoted his lawyers saying: “There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10bn [R179bn).”
