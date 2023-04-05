We dismissed the Golf GTI earlier, but the Golf R is undoubtedly a worthy sparring partner for the Corolla. Also boasting an all-wheel drive system, the Golf R produces 235kW/400Nm, using the same 2.0l that does duty in the GTI. Claimed sprint time is a rapid 4.8 seconds. But the R is yet to be officially released for sale in SA. There are units in Mzansi, but Volkswagen is looking to secure steady supply before commencing sales to avoid inflationary pricing tactics by dealerships.
Hot-hatch rivals the new Toyota GR Corolla needs to beat
Image: Supplied
In the past few years Japanese manufacturer Toyota has shown how serious it is about performance motoring. Its Gazoo Racing (GR) brand released a number of desirable picks, including the Supra and a potent, rally-bred version of the Yaris, a model launched to critical acclaim. There was also the new iteration of the two-door 86, which, to the relief of purists, retains all the ingredients that made its predecessor such a hit.
Now the story gets more exciting with the release of the Corolla GR, billed as a fire-spitting, C-segment rally machine for public roads. The good news is the carmaker has confirmed it will sell the model in South Africa. Twitter spies have already shared images of units loaded onto vehicle carriers being transported to dealerships.
The Corolla GR is based on the Toyota GA-C platform (the “C” stands for compact). But as you would expect, it is significantly different to the regular Corolla hatchback in overall makeup. Extensive frame reinforcements and chassis upgrades complement the obvious visual extras. The hot Corolla is an aggressive thing, with a gaping front grille, flared fenders and motorsport-appropriate alloys.
Image: Supplied
Like the GR Yaris, it is all-wheel drive. And like the GR Yaris, it uses the G16E-GTS 1.6l three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. Any doubts about the three-cylinder configuration were put to rest when we sampled the Yaris, which proved to be a true giant-slayer, with its 198kW/360Nm output.
The 5.5-second claimed sprint time is nothing to be sneezed at. But the GR Yaris is talented beyond acceleration figures, delivering a thrilling character thanks to a six-speed manual, as well as terrier-like handling traits. It would be fair to expect much the same of the Corolla, but with the volume turned up slightly. The GR Corolla has more power: 224kW and 370Nm. It will use a six-speed manual.
It is bound to ruffle feathers in the C-segment hot hatchback category. If you needed a reminder of the competition, here we go. You can forget the Volkswagen Golf GTI, as its lower outputs and softer nature are not likely to be a match.
Image: Supplied
But there are front-wheel drive, four-cylinder 2.0l fighters that could go toe-to-toe with the Toyota. The Hyundai i30N (from R779,900) delivers 206kW, 392Nm and a claimed sprint time of 5.4 seconds. Whereas the pre-facelift i30N could be had with a manual, this one is sold exclusively with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
Speaking of manuals, how about the Honda Civic Type R? It is fitted by default with a six-speed, row-your-own gearbox and is regarded by many as the most focused and uncompromising product in the category when it comes to driver engagement. It is closely matched by the Toyota, with 228kW/400Nm and costs R857,500.
There is another contender which could be had as a manual, though it is not a hot hatchback. Still, the saloon-bodied Subaru WRX is probably closest to the Toyota in overall ethos with its rally-bred roots. Its 2.4l turbocharged four-cylinder boxer pumps out 202kW and 350Nm. Pricing starts at R799,000.
Image: Supplied
