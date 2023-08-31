Sci-Tech

WATCH | A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world

31 August 2023 - 10:22 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world. The moon is considered a ‘supermoon’ when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month.
Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month.
Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2023.
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2023.
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023.
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Blue Moon, this year's biggest and brightest super moon, appears in Gaza's sky, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2023.
The Blue Moon, this year's biggest and brightest super moon, appears in Gaza's sky, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, is obscured by clouds as it rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023.
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, is obscured by clouds as it rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two Oceans half-marathon champion Mbuleli Mathanga dies Sport
  2. Commuter safety agreement signed as taxi task team seeks common ground on ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm told my brother jumped out of the building:' Search for dad of 5 after fire South Africa
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Multiple fatalities as fire guts building in Joburg CBD South Africa
  5. Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers