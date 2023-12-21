Sci-Tech

China bans export of rare earth processing tech over national security

21 December 2023 - 17:37 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
China introduced export permits for chipmaking materials gallium and germanium in August, followed by similar requirements for several types of graphite since December 1. Stock photo.
China introduced export permits for chipmaking materials gallium and germanium in August, followed by similar requirements for several types of graphite since December 1. Stock photo.
Image: Seung Ryu / 123rf

China, the world's top processor of rare earths, on Thursday banned the export of technology to extract and separate the strategic metals, in a further step towards protecting its dominance in several strategic metals.

While Western countries are starting to ramp up their own rare earth processing operations, the ban is expected to have the biggest impact in so-called "heavy rare earths", where China has a virtual monopoly on refining.

The commerce ministry sought public opinion last December on the potential move to add the technology to its "Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export".

It also banned the export of production technology for rare earth metals and alloy materials as well as technology to prepare some rare earth magnets.

The catalogue's stated aims include protecting national security and public interest.

China has significantly tightened rules guiding exports of several metals this year, in an escalating battle with the West over control of critical minerals.

It introduced export permits for chipmaking materials gallium and germanium in August, followed by similar requirements for several types of graphite since December 1.

The move to protect its rare earth technology comes as Europe and the US scramble to wean themselves off rare earths from China, which accounts for nearly 90% of global refined output.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines and electronics.

China has mastered the solvent extraction process to refine the strategic minerals, which Western rare earth companies have struggled to deploy due to technical complexities and pollution concerns.

It is not clear to what extent the technology is actually being exported. China has discouraged its export since 2007, said a rare earths analyst, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.

"Other countries like the US, Japan and France all have the separation technology but China has the top efficiency and cost advantage," he said.

Currently, China separates 99.9% of global heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium, which is used in permanent magnet motors for EVs according to consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

Most of the Western processing capacity being installed is for "light" rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr).

"Most likely, the impact of this ban will be in greater difficulty in getting heavy rare earth separation capacity online outside of China," said Daan De Jonge at BMI.

"You can have all the PrNd separated in Europe or the US as you want, but if you're still relying on dysprosium from China, you're still very exposed to geopolitical shocks."

READ MORE:

Sandton couple sue after recalled Gizzu power station catches fire in their home office

Peter Chang ordered an R8,000 Gizzu power station from online retailer Loot.co.za on March 13, unaware that on that day, the product’s Cape ...
News
1 day ago

DRC's Tshisekedi regime to 'start processing minerals locally' if re-elected

The Democratic Republic of Congo wants to stop mining companies exporting raw materials. Instead, it wants to put in place measures to ensure ...
News
1 week ago

INSIGHT | Why Indian Ocean could be China's achilles heel in a Taiwan war

Every day, nearly 60 fully loaded very large crude-oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, carrying about half of the oil that ...
News
1 week ago

Carmakers' drive to avoid China's EV rare earth dominance gathers speed

The car industry's drive to make electric vehicle motors with little to no rare earth content has hit high gear, with European, US and Japanese ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Namibia had no power to cancel Chinese miner's licence, court rules

Namibia's mines minister did not have the power to cancel a Chinese lithium miner's licence and should have approached the courts to revoke it, a ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground South Africa
  2. Cops in hot water for lending police car to civilian South Africa
  3. 'Daydreamer, anime fan & impulsive': A closer look at Kirsten Kluyts' alleged ... South Africa
  4. Three nabbed for R24m theft in North West remanded in custody South Africa
  5. Court orders wife to disclose medical information for pending divorce trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...