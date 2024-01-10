Sci-Tech

Fuel leak on Astrobotic's moon lander leaves 'no chance' of soft landing

10 January 2024 - 10:20 By Joey Roulette
Space robotics firm Astrobotic Technology's Peregrine lunar lander is seen with a disturbance of its Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI), after its launch aboard the first flight of Vulcan, a rocket that had been under development for a decade by the Boeing and Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) January 8, 2024.
Image: Astrobotic Technology/Handout via REUTERS

Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander has “no chance” of a soft landing on the moon after springing a propellant leak in the first few hours of its journey in space, the company said on Tuesday about the first such US attempt in five decades.

There was 40 hours of fuel left on the lander that will allow it to operate “as a spacecraft” even as engineers determine what its new mission in orbit will be, the space robotics firm said.

The craft was launched aboard the first flight of Vulcan, a rocket that had been under development for a decade by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The lander was launched successfully at 2:18am. ET on Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but it suffered a propulsion system issue en route to the moon.

After the launch, the lander failed to enter its correct sun-facing orientation in space and saw its battery levels plummet, but Astrobotic was able to fix the issue, the company said.

“The team continues to work to find ways to extend Peregrine's operational life,” it said, adding that engineers are receiving data and proving space flight operations for components and software related to its next lunar lander mission.

Reuters

