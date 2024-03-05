Sci-Tech

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users

05 March 2024 - 19:57 By Reuters
Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the world on Tuesday. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions started around 10am, with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram, said the website.

“We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

