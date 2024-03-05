The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is deadlocked and on the verge of a national strike in the passenger bus sector.
The union says the reason for the deadlock is that unions have been unable to reach agreement with employers during wage talks. The current agreement expires on March 31.
On Monday Numsa and other unions met employer associations the South African Bus Employers Association and the Commuter Bus Employers Association as part of at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council. Numsa said its core demands are:
- an 8% salary increase across the board (reduced from 15%); and
- full compulsory healthcare for all workers in the industry, with a 50/50 split in contributions.
“The employers have tabled an offer and it addresses some of our core demands. Numsa will be meeting shop stewards in the bus passenger sector this weekend, culminating in a national shop steward council meeting on March 11 to consider the proposal and obtain a fresh mandate,” it said.
The extended conciliation meeting has been scheduled for March 12 so it can respond to the employer on the proposal, Numsa said.
The union said employers are demanding, among other things, the establishment of a two-tier labour regime where newly employed workers are treated differently and don't enjoy the benefits and conditions of the main collective agreement.
“The possibility of a national shutdown in the sector remains a reality and this is why we urge employers to put a meaningful proposal on the table, so that we are not forced to embark on a national strike,” the union said.
Strike looming in passenger bus sector, warns Numsa
