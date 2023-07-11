Sci-Tech

Instagram, other Meta social media apps back up after brief outage

11 July 2023 - 08:18 By Savyata Mishra and Jyoti Narayan
Meta Platforms' social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads, were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
Image: Panithan Fakseemuang/123RF

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while about 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Meta's newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a query on the outages.

Reuters

