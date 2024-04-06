Sci-Tech

WATCH | Solar panels in space could send power to Earth 24/7

06 April 2024 - 09:37 By Reuters
A UK start-up says its power-beaming technology could provide the cheap, reliable energy source the Earth needs by harvesting solar power in space, 24 hours a day.

