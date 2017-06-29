South Africa

Acting National Commissioner condemns attacks on police stations

29 June 2017 - 19:28 By Timeslive
Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba. File photo
Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba. File photo
Image: Supplied

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba‚ has strongly condemned the recent armed attacks on police stations resulting in the deaths of two constables and the wounding of a sergeant.

On Wednesday‚ suspects entered the Lingelethu West Police Station in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape in the early hours of the morning and shot a sergeant on duty in the face. The suspects fled when other police officers returned fire.

In the early hours of Thursday morning‚ the bodies of two on-duty constables were found in the community service centre of the Koffiefontein Police Station in the Free State. Both had been shot and were found when their colleagues returned from patrol duties.

“Attacks on members of the South African Police Service are unacceptable and armed assaults on police stations should be condemned by all sectors of our society‚” said Mothiba. “A police station is a place where community members go to seek help or to report a crime; these premises are safe havens for victims and the communities we serve. It is shocking that the criminal element enter with firearms and injure and kill police officials in this manner‚” he added.

“We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the families of the two constables who were killed earlier today and wish our wounded colleague a speedy recovery. We can assure them that the South African Police Service will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book‚” Mothiba said

He called on communities to support the South African Police Service and assist it in “ensuring the safety of our officers by reporting any information on the thugs who carry out attacks on or murders of our members”.

He said information can be given at any police station or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or sending a text message to Crime Line on 32211‚ anonymously if need be.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. Cop shot in face during brazen attack on Cape police station South Africa