Opposition parties in the ANC-run eThekwini Municipality have come out with guns blazing after the city bought four armoured Casspirs worth R20-million for use against violent public protests and land invasion.

But the city has returned fire‚ justifying the purchase - and even saying it had no obligation to report the purchase‚ but did so for the sake of transparency.

Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer said the vehicles would be used by the Crowd Management Unit of the Metro Police during volatile protests.

“These vehicles have been ordered for a good reason to assist Metro Police in carrying out their duties‚” she said.

The issue exploded during an executive committee meeting on Tuesday when it was revealed that eThekwini was in the process of purchasing four armoured vehicles from Denel at a cost of R19.9-million. The committee heard that the vehicles would assist the Metro Police to carry out their duties‚ while ensuring effective policing for crowd management deployment to ensure the safety of police members in riotous situations when rocks or petrol bombs are thrown. The vehicles will also be of use to assist in dealing with land invasions.

“The awarding of the contract was contained in the monthly report on awards made by the city for the month of May 2017‚ which was tabled at the Executive Committee meeting on 27 June. The procurement of the specialised vehicles is being made through Section 57 of the Supply Chain Management Policy together with Section 110 (2) of the Municipal Finance Management Act‚” municipal spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa said.

Deputy city manager for finance Krish Kumar said the city was still in the process of acquiring the specialised vehicles.

The IFP questioned why the city was prepared to spend almost R20-milllion to purchase Casspirs instead of finding out why people are embarking on protests and addressing their needs.

“This municipality is adopting a military-style approach to a civilian issue by purchasing Casspirs instead of using that money to provide basic services to our people. Those who are protesting do so out of frustration regarding the failed promises of the municipality. These vehicles conjure up images of the hateful apartheid days when Casspirs were used against our people‚" said IFP exco member Mduduzi Nkosi.

The DA expressed shock at the city’s “secret move” to spend R20-million on the vehicles instead of hiring more Metro Police staff.

Executive committee member Heinz de Boer said the purchase comes amid a deepening crisis in the Metro Police that included staff shortages‚ a lack of patrol vehicles and serious political divisions.

“The unprecedented purchase also comes in the wake of scandals involving the lack of firearms‚ decent uniforms and bungling in the procurement of horse and dog food and bullet-proof vests‚" he said.

He echoed Nkosi’s sentiments‚ saying his party was extremely concerned about the supposed reasons for a fleet of armoured vehicles better suited for war-time operations and synonymous with the suppression of pro-democracy supporters during the former regime. He demanded that Mayor Zandile Gumede and city manager Sipho Nzuza explain why such a bizarre purchase had been made.

“It smacks of wasteful expenditure and raises questions over whom this ANC-led city is going to war with. Perhaps its own citizens?” asked De Boer.