Free State neighbours moving closer to appointing new coaches

The two Free State clubs in the Premier Soccer League are moving closer to finalising new coaches more than a week after their players returned from holidays to prepare for the new season.

Free State Stars hope to conclude the appointment of a successor to Serame Letsoaka over the weekend while Bloemfontein Celtic are negotiating with a Serbian coach‚ according to insiders.

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena said on Thursday: “I am hoping to have everything arranged by the weekend.

"We are closed to finalising.”