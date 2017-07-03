“[He] turned his stepdaughters into his wives‚ having sexual intercourse with them‚” said Moosa.

The mechanic was sentenced to seven life imprisonment terms for seven counts of rape and indecent assault.

Dressed in a grey jacket‚ the accused stood in the dock at the South Gauteng High Court as Moosa read through his detailed judgment‚ in which he described the man’s crimes as “horrendous”.

The Randfontein man had been raping his daughters since they were around seven and eight years old.

One of the daughters had testified that as a young child‚ she believed what happened between her and her father was normal.

The rape continued until the girls were in high school‚ when they both learned that he had done the same to both of them for years after confiding in a counsellor.

The court had heard that the girls’ mother had known of the abuse but felt powerless to stop it. At one point‚ she penned a letter to her husband‚ pleading with him to stop the abuse‚ the court heard.

The victims’ lives had been turned upside down with reports of attempted suicide and promiscuity.