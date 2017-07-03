Life sentence for rapist stepdad who turned ‘stepdaughters into wives’
Judge Cassim Moosa on Monday showed no mercy as he handed down multiple life terms to a 51-year-old man convicted of raping his two step daughters for years on end.
Delivering his judgment in the Johannesburg High Court‚ Moosa said the accused had shown no remorse for his crimes.
“[He] turned his stepdaughters into his wives‚ having sexual intercourse with them‚” said Moosa.
The mechanic was sentenced to seven life imprisonment terms for seven counts of rape and indecent assault.
Dressed in a grey jacket‚ the accused stood in the dock at the South Gauteng High Court as Moosa read through his detailed judgment‚ in which he described the man’s crimes as “horrendous”.
The Randfontein man had been raping his daughters since they were around seven and eight years old.
One of the daughters had testified that as a young child‚ she believed what happened between her and her father was normal.
The rape continued until the girls were in high school‚ when they both learned that he had done the same to both of them for years after confiding in a counsellor.
The court had heard that the girls’ mother had known of the abuse but felt powerless to stop it. At one point‚ she penned a letter to her husband‚ pleading with him to stop the abuse‚ the court heard.
The victims’ lives had been turned upside down with reports of attempted suicide and promiscuity.
Meanwhile‚ the man‚ who had pleaded not guilty to the crimes‚ continued to plead his innocence.
Shortly after his sentencing‚ he applied for leave to appeal‚ submitting a 19-page document containing 31 points he based his appeal on.
Following a short adjournment‚ Moosa rejected his application‚ saying there were “no reasonable prospects of success”.
Sitting in the court gallery was the convicted rapist’s elderly father. The elderly man‚ dressed in a brown jacket was a lone figure as he sat in the third row of the court gallery‚ directly behind his son. Even during the adjournment‚ the pair did not interact. Instead‚ the convicted man rested his head on the wooden partition in front of him.
His father stared ahead‚ still seated in the court gallery.
As the elderly man left the court following the proceedings‚ he turned around to look at his son‚ rubbing his hands as he headed out.
