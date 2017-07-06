On Wednesday the NTUC‚ which has been given the green light to down tools by the CCMA‚ threatened to shut the gates and prevent anyone from entering the animal sanctuary from Thursday‚ if the two parties did not find each other.

Sophonia Machaba‚ NTUC national secretary‚ said they were not prepared to settle for anything other than their demands.

“We will meet at 10am with the management but our members have made it clear that our mandate is to get them what they want. What they want is double pay for working on Sundays and 1.5% for working on Saturdays‚” he said.