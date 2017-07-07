South Africa

Baby dies after inhaling gas‚ parents found unconscious

07 July 2017 - 16:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Ambulance emergency accident file photo
Image: iStock

A 14-month-old baby died after he apparently inhaled gas on Thursday night in Klerksdorp‚ Johannesburg. His parents were found unconscious.

Reports suggest that a family member found the baby and his parents on Friday morning in the room where the family slept.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall told TimesLIVE that a gas cylinder was found open in the room.

“We could not establish if it was used for cooking or otherwise‚” she said.

“Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do to save the baby.”

The two adults were taken to Tshepong hospital.”

