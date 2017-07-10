A mother and her three children were found dead in their home on Cancer Street in Witbank‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Monday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the home at approximately 8.15 am after police had found the bodies.

“Upon assessment‚ paramedics found the mother lying on the floor while a five-year-old boy‚ a nine-year-old girl and seven-month-old boy were found lying in their beds‚” Meiring said.