Mystery surrounds death of Witbank mother and three children
A mother and her three children were found dead in their home on Cancer Street in Witbank‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Monday morning.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the home at approximately 8.15 am after police had found the bodies.
“Upon assessment‚ paramedics found the mother lying on the floor while a five-year-old boy‚ a nine-year-old girl and seven-month-old boy were found lying in their beds‚” Meiring said.
She said the bodies showed no sign of injury and that it was evident that they had been dead for some time.
“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done by paramedics and the patients were pronounced dead‚” Meiring said.
The events surrounding the deaths were still unknown.
Local authorities were on the scene to investigate.
- TimesLIVE
