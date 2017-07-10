Striking National Zoological Gardens workers blocked the main entrance to the animal sanctuary in Pretoria on Monday.

"They briefly blocked the entrance this morning but it was dealt with‚" NZG spokesperson‚ Craig Allenby said.

At the entrance‚ visitors are greeted by a notice stating that operations have been disrupted due to the strike action that started on Saturday.

Allenby said they have brought in casual workers to help pick up litter.

"We are managing the situation. All the animals are taken care of‚" he said.

Negotiations between the National Trade Union Congress‚ which represents about 120 workers‚ and zoo management over the workers' demand to be paid overtime for working weekends deadlocked last week‚ resulting in the union slapping management with a strike notice.

The union's chairperson at the NZG‚ Tshepo Rangata‚ who works as an animal attendant‚ said their issue was with the implementation of the work week agreement signed with the employer in 2009.

He said according to the agreement‚ Saturday was treated as a normal working day while they got paid an additional 0.5% of their daily wage for working on Sunday‚ instead of double pay.

"Our gripe is that the agreement covered all permanent employees but supervisors get paid double for working on Sunday. Management claim they cannot afford doubling our pay on Sunday but they can afford paying others who already earn way above us‚" Rangata said.

He said they were also not paid sick leave‚ which he said was inconsiderate.

Management has maintained its stance that the workers' demands were not financially feasible for the non-profit establishment which operates 7-days a week.

Union representativeness‚ Vusi Msiza‚ said they have agreed to meet management on Friday for further talks but said until then‚ workers will continue with their strike and picketing at the zoo entrance.

"Either management accede to our demands or workers will not report for duty‚" he said.