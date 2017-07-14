“The Gulf is a strategic region for Islam and Muslims. The stability‚ security and peace of this region are central for the future of Islam and the world.”

On June 5‚ Saudi Arabia‚ the United Arab Emirates (UAE)‚ Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar‚ the world’s fourth largest energy supplier‚ accused of supporting Islamic terror groups.

But the United States secretary of state‚ Rex Tillerson‚ is optimistic after his four-day mediation bid with leaders of the Persian Gulf region‚ according to the Seattle Times. Even though significant advancements have yet to be made‚ Qatar and its neighbours may soon be ready to discuss the dispute face to face.

Tillerson met Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar after visiting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“In my view‚ there's a changed sense of willingness to at least be open to talking to one another‚ and that was not the case before I came‚” Tillerson was quoted as saying.

His clearest achievement to date‚ the Seattle Times noted‚ was to “secure a memorandum of understanding with Qatar to strengthen its counterterrorism efforts and address shortfalls in policing terrorism funding”.

The crisis is the worst to hit Gulf states since the formation of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) consisting of Saudi Arabia‚ Bahrain‚ the UAE‚ Kuwait‚ Oman and Qatar.