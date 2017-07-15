Suspected robber killed in attempted house break-in

A suspected robber was killed and a 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm in an attempted house break-in in Faerie Glen in Pretoria on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that paramedics were called to the scene and found that the wounded man had been treated and stabilised.

“He sustained a moderate injury to his arm and was transported to a nearby hospital.

“The suspected robber‚ a man believed to be in his 20's‚ was declared dead by other emergency services on scene‚” she said.

“Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”

- TimesLIVE