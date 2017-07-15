South Africa

Three dead‚ one critical after car crashes into tree

15 July 2017 - 10:27 By Timeslive
Three killed, 1 critical after car crashes into tree.
Three killed, 1 critical after car crashes into tree.
Image: ER24 via Twitter

Three people were killed and a fourth person critically injured when a car crashed into a tree next to Khutsong road in Carletonville west of Johannesburg during the early hours of Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 02h30‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found four male patients were ejected from the vehicle.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for three of the men and they were declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said the four male victims were all believed to be in their late 20s.

It is believed the four male patients were all in their late 20's.

“ER24 paramedics stabilised and transported one man to Carletonville Hospital where he was airlifted by other emergency services to an appropriate hospital for further medical care.

“Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” Siddall said.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. A bottle of petrol and the death of hope South Africa
  2. Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn South Africa
  3. More than 100 people arrested in raids on hijacked Joburg buildings South Africa
  4. Two killed‚ eight injured in N3 collision in KZN South Africa
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses
X