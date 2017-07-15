Three people were killed and a fourth person critically injured when a car crashed into a tree next to Khutsong road in Carletonville west of Johannesburg during the early hours of Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 02h30‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found four male patients were ejected from the vehicle.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for three of the men and they were declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said the four male victims were all believed to be in their late 20s.

It is believed the four male patients were all in their late 20's.

“ER24 paramedics stabilised and transported one man to Carletonville Hospital where he was airlifted by other emergency services to an appropriate hospital for further medical care.

“Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” Siddall said.

- TimesLIVE