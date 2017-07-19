Cody the horse doing much better thanks to you South Africa

Cody the horse - who sustained serious burn wounds when a fire caused havoc along the Garden Route - will survive. The public has come to his rescue by raising enough money to foot his medical bills.

Cody made headlines when he and other ponies went missing following the blaze.

He was found three weeks later walking along the N2 - severely burned and was struggling to see.

In just three days generous South Africans have raised over R49‚000.

The money will also be used to search for two other ponies‚ Mila and Deja Vu. It is believed that they too suffered injuries as a result of the fires.