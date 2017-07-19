South Africa

Cody the horse doing much better thanks to you South Africa

19 July 2017 - 14:43 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Homes lost to blazes in Knysna are surrounded by scorched land. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Cody the horse - who sustained serious burn wounds when a fire caused havoc along the Garden Route - will survive. The public has come to his rescue by raising enough money to foot his medical bills.

Cody made headlines when he and other ponies went missing following the blaze.

He was found three weeks later walking along the N2 - severely burned and was struggling to see.

In just three days generous South Africans have raised over R49‚000.

The money will also be used to search for two other ponies‚ Mila and Deja Vu. It is believed that they too suffered injuries as a result of the fires.

According to a message posted on the BackaBuddy fundraising website‚ euthanasia was initially the first option for Cody but his owner Karen Rademeyer refused.

“With intensive treatment and a great deal of TLC‚ his recovery to date has been remarkable‚” the post read.

It also explained that Cody's medical supplies had been donated while his vet costs were partially covered by the South African Veterinary Association's disaster relief funds set aside specifically for burn victims.

“The funding has unfortunately come to an end and ongoing veterinary care will be for Cody's family's expense. He will probably also require surgery to lower his eyelids at a later stage‚ however the cost for this procedure cannot be determined at present‚” read the post.

Zane Groenewald ‚ a marketing officer at Backabuddy‚ said the money will be handed over to Rademeyer as soon as possible.

He said donors readily give money to help animals.

“It’s wonderful for us ....to see our country together. It’s beautiful to see that people still care about people and about animals‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE

