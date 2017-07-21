"Mandela’s Last Years" was written by the former surgeon general of the South African National Defence Force‚ and published by Penguin Random House.

He said that he was privileged that the family gave him their blessing in publishing the book.

But Machel‚ in a statement issued on Friday‚ said she took issue with how the book breached patient-doctor confidentiality.

"I condemn Vejay Ramlakan's book 'Mandela’s Last Years' in the strongest terms. It is an affront to and an assault on the trust and dignity of my late husband‚ President Nelson Mandela. It breaches the doctor–patient relationship of confidentiality and I am taking legal advice on whether to institute legal proceedings against the author and its publisher‚" she wrote.

Machel also said she would be consulting the executors of Mandela's will "on how best to protect Madiba’s good name and reputation".

Ramlakan referred TimesLIVE to Penguin Random House‚ who in turn said that a statement was being prepared in response to Machel.

- TimesLIVE