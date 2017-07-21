South Africa

Graca Machel to sue over Mandela doctor's book

21 July 2017 - 14:25 By Matthew Savides And Suthentira Govender
Nelson Mandela, helped by his wife Graca Machel, is pictured 18 July 2007 during the launching ceremony of the group known as The Elders, in Johannesburg.
Nelson Mandela, helped by his wife Graca Machel, is pictured 18 July 2007 during the launching ceremony of the group known as The Elders, in Johannesburg.
Image: ALEXANDER JOE

Former First Lady‚ Graca Machel‚ wants to sue a doctor who treated her late husband‚ former South African president Nelson Mandela‚ over explosive claims in a book published this week.

Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan‚ who was Madiba's doctor for nearly a decade‚ published the book "Mandela's Last Years" on Monday.

Family members gave blessing for doctor's book on Mandela - publisher

Reacting to Graca Machel’s threat to sue Nelson Mandela’s doctor for his book Mandela’s Last Years‚ the publisher says the book was written “with the ...
News
1 hour ago

Among the claims Ramlakan makes are that it was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ and not Machel‚ who was at Mandela's bedside when he died.

It also details never-before-published information on Madiba's various health conditions‚ including that doctors were worried the former statesman "might have died" when he stopped breathing on a chilly night in June‚ seven months before his December 2013 death.

Internal family politics also negatively affected Mandela's heath in his final few months‚ Ramlakan claimed.

‘Winnie held his hand’: Doctor remembers Madiba’s last breath

Doctor's startling revelations on Madiba's death lift lid on bedside dramas
News
5 days ago

"Mandela’s Last Years" was written by the former surgeon general of the South African National Defence Force‚ and published by Penguin Random House.

He said that he was privileged that the family gave him their blessing in publishing the book.

But Machel‚ in a statement issued on Friday‚ said she took issue with how the book breached patient-doctor confidentiality.

"I condemn Vejay Ramlakan's book 'Mandela’s Last Years' in the strongest terms. It is an affront to and an assault on the trust and dignity of my late husband‚ President Nelson Mandela. It breaches the doctor–patient relationship of confidentiality and I am taking legal advice on whether to institute legal proceedings against the author and its publisher‚" she wrote.

Machel also said she would be consulting the executors of Mandela's will "on how best to protect Madiba’s good name and reputation".

Ramlakan referred TimesLIVE to Penguin Random House‚ who in turn said that a statement was being prepared in response to Machel.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sapu suspends 10111 strike for the weekend South Africa
  2. All-white Outsurance ad harms the native child‚ watchdog told South Africa
  3. SIU wants parolee electronic monitoring contract cancelled South Africa
  4. Family members gave blessing for doctor's book on Mandela - publisher South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Meet The Ten-Year-Old Palestinian Journalist
Meet the Palestinian Girl Who Confronts Israeli Soldiers
X