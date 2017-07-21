WATCH: I am Lara - this is my life as a transgender person

Meet Lara Kruger: born male but identifying as a woman.

Born as Thapelo Lehuleri, she works as a popular radio DJ from Motsweding FM.

Kruger, 30, grew up in Rustenberg where, she said, her family knew she was different quite early on but she had their support and love.

“You know they knew I was different. There would be the boys that would want to just tease... but I grew up around so much love and protection.”