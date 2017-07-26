Two men were arrested in a shopping centre in Table View‚ Cape Town‚ on Tuesday‚ after being found in possession of unpolished diamonds valued at R1-million‚ Western Cape police said.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the two suspects were arrested by members of the police Stabilisation Unit who were following up on information they had received.

“The duo was found to be in possession of 15 unpolished diamonds worth an estimated street value of R1-million. The suspects are facing charges of illegal possession of unpolished diamonds and‚ once charged‚ they will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court. The Hawks are investigating the case‚” Rwexana said.

- TimesLIVE