Two people were killed and several others are injured when a Polo‚ a bakkie and an Audi collided on the R546 in the Secunda area on Saturday morning‚ ER24 said.

“When ER24 arrived on scene at 09H47‚ the bakkie was down an embankment‚ the Polo was in the road and the Audi was in a stormwater drain. Another medical service on scene already declared the two patients dead‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

She added that ER24 had transported a male‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ who sustained serious injuries‚ to Evander hospital.

“Other medical services on scene transported the rest of the patients to nearby hospitals.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known to our paramedics but SAPS and local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”