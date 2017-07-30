Security guard injured in attempted robbery at mall

A security guard‚ believed to be 33-years-old‚ sustained moderate injuries during an attempted robbery at a shopping mall in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the guard was hit over the head with an unidentified object by a suspect.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 13H42‚ the security guard was standing next to a shop in the mall. He was assessed by our paramedics. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“Some of the people in the mall were also treated for shock. Paramedics helped to calm them down and checked some of their vital signs. A pregnant woman was also assessed and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but SAPS were on scene for further investigations‚” she added.

- TimesLIVE