The community of Riebeek West took matters into their own hands when a five-year-old girl was murdered.

The child was reported missing on Sunday and the Western Cape community started searching immediately. Her body was found on a farm at about 5pm. But residents did not stop there - they found the suspects too.

According to Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana‚ residents took the suspects - aged 19 and 30 - to the police.

"The SAPS management of the Western Cape are deeply concerned and disturbed by the gruesome killing of children in the province and‚ with Women's Month approaching‚ it was reiterated that crimes against women and children remain a priority in the SAPS all year round and that the perpetrators of these crimes will be hunted down mercilessly‚ to face the full might of the law‚'' Rwexana said in a statement.

The men are expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with the child's murder.

In June Community Safety MEC Dan Plato said 21 girls had been murdered in the Western Cape this year.