South Africa

'Business as usual at 10111' despite strike

04 August 2017 - 08:07 By Jeff Wicks
SAPS. File photo.
SAPS. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

As operators at the police 10111 call centre embark on a second wave of strike action‚ SAPS top brass say that your calls for help will not go unanswered.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Friday that contingency plans had fallen into place when the South African Police Union had announced the stay-away on Thursday night.

"During the last strike we put plans in place and they were never abandoned. They proved effective when they were tested and have simply been set in motion again‚" he said. "I have received an update this morning and all is running smoothly‚" he added.

The call centre handles thousands of emergency calls per day and acts as a nerve centre to coordinate the responses of various police units.

Nearly 5‚000 operators represented by SAPU embarked on a strike last month‚ forcing the SAPS to deploy police officers to the 10111 call centre.

The strike action was temporarily suspended but has since been reinstated after negotiations for a salary increase deadlocked.

Most read

  1. OR Tambo Airport can't say what impact Numsa-backed strike will have South Africa
  2. Two Qantas planes turn back to Australia over safety concerns World
  3. Outa charges Dudu, Guptas with treason and racketeering South Africa
  4. Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper World
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela
X