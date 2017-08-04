Atul Gupta says he is a living example of financial liberation who is ethical and proudly South African.

“I wanted to stay in South Africa forever. I love this country. I’m proudly South African‚” he said in the latest installment of a series of interviews broadcast on Thursday by the BBC’s Radio 4.

His comments were aired on the same day that treason and racketeering charges were leveled against President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and the Gupta family‚ who are embroiled in a deepening scandal – laid bare in an explosive cache of leaked e-mails.

Gupta brushed aside allegations of his family being involved in bribery‚ influencing government ministers and having unduly benefited from lucrative parastatal contracts.

“We don’t know why our name is being dragged in these things‚” he told the radio station.