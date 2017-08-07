Evidence led so far on Martin and Rudi showed that the two men were the first to die. Before the six-week break‚ the state alleged that Martin was whacked from behind with the axe while he leaned over his son who was gurgling in agony after being attacked.

The defence‚ however‚ had argued that Martin had rugby-tackled the alleged attacker who had broken into the house on the luxury estate.

Before taking the court through her findings‚ Otto began with a detailed description how DNA is collected and carefully analysed.

“Because we deal with criminal cases‚ we have to follow a very strict and stringent quality control. We are guided by international standards. For every test we do‚ we make use of a negative and positive control‚” she explained.

She said that certain areas of the DNA molecule are characterised by short pieces of DNA which are repeated throughout a person’s body‚ and that these are the ones of most use.

In all cases‚ the exhibits are “received in a sealed condition and packaged correctly – and only then analysis will proceed”.

She said that all analysts who play a role in the highly stringent four-stage process are “proficient professionals in their own right” and that she is herself the “end user – the person who finally establishes the facts”.

The case continues after lunch.