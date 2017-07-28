Meet the detective investigating 3 of SA's most talked about murder cases

Sergeant Marlon Appollis is no ordinary detective. He has been charged with investigating three of the most talked about murder mysteries - all at once.

Appollis has been cited as the investigating officer in the:

- Van Breda axe murder case for which Henri van Breda has been charged;

- Murder case of Susan Rohde who was allegedly killed by her husband‚ Johannesburg multi-millionaire Jason Rohde and;

- Murder and rape case of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius for which four men have been arrested.

On Friday Appollis found himself in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court for the Cornelius matter. However‚ according to a colleague‚ he could not be in court for Rohde's brief appearance on Tuesday.

One of his co-investigators was there when the businessman was formally charged with his wife's murder in July last year. It emerged that just months prior to her death she allegedly discovered that he had been having an affair with a younger woman.