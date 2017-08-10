South Africa

Children injured as two cars crash into a jumping castle

10 August 2017 - 08:57 By Nashira Davids
Eight people sustained injuries varying from moderate to serious after two vehicles collided with a jumping castle in Delft. File photo.
Eight people sustained injuries varying from moderate to serious after two vehicles collided with a jumping castle in Delft. File photo.
Image: iStock

Six children were injured when two cars crashed into the jumping castle they were playing on.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen‚ the cars hit the jumping castle simultaneously on Wednesday in the Cape Town suburb of Delft.

"[The jumping castle] was apparently set up for a birthday party. The injured children were on the jumping castle at the time of the incident‚'' said Van Huyssteen.

The children were aged between three and seven. Two adults were also injured. Van Huyssteen said the injuries ranged from ''moderate to serious''.

READ MORE:

Could illegal mining be the cause of Bedfordview bridge collapse?

The SA National Roads Agency on Wednesday said it was probing what could have caused the collapse of a disused pedestrian bridge on the N3 near ...
News
21 hours ago

Six dead in northern KZN crashes

At least six people have died in Empangeni and Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal in two separate crashes on Wednesday that left a further 14 ...
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest suspected car thief on flight to Harare South Africa
  2. Vitamin 'breakthrough' to cut miscarriages, birth defects Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH: Young man hits, kicks schoolgirl in 'brutal' attack South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
X