Six children were injured when two cars crashed into the jumping castle they were playing on.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen‚ the cars hit the jumping castle simultaneously on Wednesday in the Cape Town suburb of Delft.

"[The jumping castle] was apparently set up for a birthday party. The injured children were on the jumping castle at the time of the incident‚'' said Van Huyssteen.

The children were aged between three and seven. Two adults were also injured. Van Huyssteen said the injuries ranged from ''moderate to serious''.