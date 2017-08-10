Kidnapped millionaire contacts son from captivity
A kidnapped Cape Town millionaire has spoken to his son.
Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed was abducted outside his business when three gunmen forced the 71-year-old into a vehicle. His driver was left unharmed.
Family spokesman Hanif Loonat denied claims on Thursday that a ransom of R44-million had been demanded by the abductors but he confirmed that Ahmed‚ 71‚ is alive.
“There are conversations between father and son‚” Loonat said. The abduction took place just over two weeks ago in Woodstock.
Said police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana: “According to information‚ the victim and his driver were busy in his vehicle. A double cab bakkie pulled up behind them‚ whereby three men threatened the victim with a firearm and forced him into their bakkie and drove off.”
The bakkie was later found abandoned in Victoria Road‚ Woodstock.
A week later‚ Loonat confirmed that the people involved with Ahmed’s disappearance had made contact‚ but he would not divulge what was said.
Ahmed’s textile company‚ Zhauns‚ is well known in Cape Town and has been operational for decades. His company has branches in Johannesburg and Durban.
Police have called on anyone with information to contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer David Miles‚ on 021-486-2840 or crime stop on 086-001-0111.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP