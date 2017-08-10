Kidnapped millionaire contacts son from captivity

A kidnapped Cape Town millionaire has spoken to his son.

Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed was abducted outside his business when three gunmen forced the 71-year-old into a vehicle. His driver was left unharmed.

Family spokesman Hanif Loonat denied claims on Thursday that a ransom of R44-million had been demanded by the abductors but he confirmed that Ahmed‚ 71‚ is alive.

“There are conversations between father and son‚” Loonat said. The abduction took place just over two weeks ago in Woodstock.