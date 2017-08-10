South Africa

Kidnapped millionaire contacts son from captivity

10 August 2017 - 11:22 By Petru Saal
Image: Supplied

A kidnapped Cape Town millionaire has spoken to his son.

Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed was abducted outside his business when three gunmen forced the 71-year-old into a vehicle. His driver was left unharmed.

Family spokesman Hanif Loonat denied claims on Thursday that a ransom of R44-million had been demanded by the abductors but he confirmed that Ahmed‚ 71‚ is alive.

“There are conversations between father and son‚” Loonat said. The abduction took place just over two weeks ago in Woodstock.

Family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman says he has a heart condition and urgently needs an op

The family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim says he has a heart condition and is appealing to his kidnappers to take him to hospital for ...
News
21 hours ago

Said police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana: “According to information‚ the victim and his driver were busy in his vehicle. A double cab bakkie pulled up behind them‚ whereby three men threatened the victim with a firearm and forced him into their bakkie and drove off.”

The bakkie was later found abandoned in Victoria Road‚ Woodstock.

A week later‚ Loonat confirmed that the people involved with Ahmed’s disappearance had made contact‚ but he would not divulge what was said.

Ahmed’s textile company‚ Zhauns‚ is well known in Cape Town and has been operational for decades. His company has branches in Johannesburg and Durban.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer David Miles‚ on 021-486-2840 or crime stop on 086-001-0111.

'Kidnapped' Pretoria businessman has contacted his son

The family of missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim have revealed that he has made contact with his son‚ telling him he was fine but desperately ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Bogus traditional circumcision surgeon jailed for murder South Africa
  2. Law Society CEO dies while attending conference in Botswana South Africa
  3. Assault victim was “arrogant”‚ says coffin accused South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
X