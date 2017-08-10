Ayanda Patosi can't wait to play in the same team with Teko Modise

Ayanda Patosi is relishing the chance to play alongside Teko Modise and also in his home town after returning from Belgium to play for Cape Town City.

He is set to make his debut on Saturday when City take on Polokwane City in their MTN8 quarter-final at the Cape Town Stadium.

“Teko was a role model for me when he was playing at Orlando Pirates‚" Patosi says.

"I was a kid at the academy then. Now I get the chance to play with him in the same team. It feels great! To have players like him‚ (Lehlohonolo) Majoro and the other guys I used to watch on TV.”

Patosi is back after six years at Lokeren where he went as an 18-year-old from the Cape Town-based ASD Academy.