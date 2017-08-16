Western Cape pupils wishing to learn the language of their Khoisan ancestors might just be a few steps from realising their dreams.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she had no qualms about the introduction to the school curriculum of Khoekhoegowab‚ which is taught to Khoisan people in Namibia.

However‚ the introduction of the language as an optional subject would need Department of Basic Education approval‚ which may take over a year.

Denver Breda‚ of the Supusupu Khoisan Language Project‚ said he hoped that a pilot project would be rolled out next year at six schools in Paarl.

“We are also looking at schools in the Southern Cape. But for now the conversation is that there has to be a greater awareness about the language being available‚” he said.

Breda said since the language had official status in Namibia‚ it would not be difficult to introduce it in the Western Cape. “It’s not just about the language ....when you lose your language‚ you lose your identity‚ you lose your culture‚” he said.

However‚ Schäfer said she had not promised the subject would be introduced in 2018. “I did say I don’t have a problem with it and we have already written to the Department of Basic Education‚” she said.

“It will obviously then be subject to getting teachers‚ and we haven’t got money for teachers as it is. But if they have a teacher who is prepared to do it‚ then it might be an option.”

The national department would also need designated people to do monitor the quality of the curriculum and examinations.