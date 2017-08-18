South Africa

Regional court to hear baby Siwaphiwe abduction case

18 August 2017
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A mother and her alleged lover‚ appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the March “kidnapping” of her baby. A regional court date is to be set when the case involving the kidnapping of a Durban baby returns to court next month.

Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi face charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly misled police into launching a massive search for one-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo after claiming the infant had been taken in a hijacking.

It emerged that a secret love affair lay at the heart of the baby’s “abduction”‚ which culminated in her being found by police after two nights with her kidnappers and a car chase.

The matter was postponed to September 7 for a regional court date to be set.

