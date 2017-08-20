South Africa

18 dead as passengers flung from taxi in horror Pietermaritzburg crash

20 August 2017 - 12:05 By Naledi Shange
At least 18 people have dired after a taxi crash Mzunduzi Valley in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.20 August 2017.
Image: Supplied

At least 18 people are dead following a taxi crash in Mzunduzi Valley in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.

“We are not sure what led to the accident but the taxi crashed into the barrier on the main road in Mzunduzi Valley‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The taxi rolled down an embankment.

“Numerous people were ejected from the vehicle‚” he said.

At least nine people are injured.

Meiring could not immediately confirm whether any children were among the dead or injured.

KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed paramedics were on the scene treating multiple patients.

Early indications are that the number of dead and injured could rise.

