Hlaudi mum on possible ANN7 job

Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cannot reveal his strategy just yet amid speculation he could be taking up a job at ANN7.

Gupta-owned Oakbay announced on Monday morning it was selling its shares in both ANN7 and national daily newspaper The New Age to Gupta family ally Mzwanele Manyi for R450-million.

On Monday Manyi was upbeat about the deal saying "the future is bright" in an interview on ANN7.

Since the news broke‚ speculation has been rife on social media that Motsoeneng could be offered a job at ANN7. ANN7 insiders approached by TimesLIVE said the possibility did indeed exist.