Hlaudi mum on possible ANN7 job
Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cannot reveal his strategy just yet amid speculation he could be taking up a job at ANN7.
Gupta-owned Oakbay announced on Monday morning it was selling its shares in both ANN7 and national daily newspaper The New Age to Gupta family ally Mzwanele Manyi for R450-million.
On Monday Manyi was upbeat about the deal saying "the future is bright" in an interview on ANN7.
Since the news broke‚ speculation has been rife on social media that Motsoeneng could be offered a job at ANN7. ANN7 insiders approached by TimesLIVE said the possibility did indeed exist.
“I have been approached by many‚ many people and many companies‚ even in Africa‚” Motsoeneng said.
“I can’t reveal the negotiations now. But the priority for me‚ the reason why I can’t accept anything now‚ I still want to prove a point that the SABC itself‚ what they did‚ was politically motivated. I want justice on that matter‚” he said.
“For now I am not taking any offers‚ I have been approached‚ I have engaged with many people. But I told them my battle is still with SABC‚” Motsoeneng said.
“I am in a war with the SABC now. I can’t reveal my strategy now.”
Manyi was not immediately available for comment.
