Vodacom mum on how many subscribers affected by airtime glitch

Exactly how many of Vodacom's subscribers had their data and airtime values reduced to zero overnight?

The network - South Africa's largest with 39.3 million subscribers by the end of June this year - is not saying.

"We are conducting an investigation and will be in a position to determine numbers once this process concludes‚" a spokesman told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon.

Nor is Vodacom saying what the total value of the missing data was - only that all the refunds have been done‚ which suggests that they are well aware of that statistic.

As for what happened‚ Vodacom's short answer was: "It was a mistake."