Woman has narrow escape as road collapses

26 August 2017
R34 / John Ross road collapses outside Richards Bay during peak traffic time.
A woman had a narrow escape when a road collapsed outside Richards Bay on the northern KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday afternoon.

According to Netcare spokesman Nick Dollman‚ the incident occurred at about 5.30pm on Friday afternoon during peak traffic time on the R34/John Ross road‚ bringing traffic travelling from Empangeni to Richards Bay to a standstill.

“A female driver of a white car was very fortunate to pass over the remaining edge as the road collapsed. Her rear wheel was badly damaged and other motorists help her to change it‚” Dollman said.

He said An off-duty Netcare paramedic who happened to be travelling on the road at the time attended to two motorists who had collided in an attempt to avoid the collapsed road.

“Fortunately neither were injured.”

