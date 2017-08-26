According to Netcare spokesman Nick Dollman‚ the incident occurred at about 5.30pm on Friday afternoon during peak traffic time on the R34/John Ross road‚ bringing traffic travelling from Empangeni to Richards Bay to a standstill.

“A female driver of a white car was very fortunate to pass over the remaining edge as the road collapsed. Her rear wheel was badly damaged and other motorists help her to change it‚” Dollman said.